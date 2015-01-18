Fire, smoke damages businesses - Police to apply for warrant on shooting suspect

Fire and smoke damaged several Cape Girardeau businesses on Sunday (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS).

Afternoon Update

Bryan McCormick says tonight will be clear and cold, with patchy frost.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called for a report of smoke coming from a business at 79 S. Plaza Way on Sunday morning. Mollie Lair has the details tonight on Heartland News.

St. Louis police are expected to apply for a first degree murder warrant for a hotel shooting suspect.

Missing KY teens that allegedly went on a crime spree were found sleeping in a stolen car.

Secret Service say gunshots were fired outside of VP Biden's home.

The Marion Police Department is passing along some important information from animal control. Please read and pass it along to others. It's called "pet flipping."

