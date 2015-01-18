Carmi man, woman both cited after injury crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carmi man, woman both cited after injury crash

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police say a Carmi man and woman were both cited after a crash in southern Illinois on Saturday night.

According to state police, it happened Saturday after 6:30 p.m. on White County Road 1375E.

Stephen C. Niehaus, age 57, of Carmi, Illinois was cited for driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to wear seat belt.

Shelly L. Burnett, 57, of Carmi, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear seat belt and possession of cannabis – less than 2.5 grams.

According to the ISP preliminary traffic crash investigation, Stephen C. Niehaus was the driver of the Dodge Ram traveling northbound on White CR 1375E approaching the intersection with White CR 800N.

Niehaus failed to reduce speed to negotiate the “T” intersection, causing the truck to leave the roadway to the north and landed in a large ditch.

The front of the Dodge pickup struck the north ditch embankment.

Niehaus was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

The passenger, Burnett, refused treatment at the scene.

District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff's Department, White County Ambulance Service and Cherry Street Automotive.

