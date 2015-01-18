Crews fight house fire in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri was called to the report of a house fire in the 200 block of Koch on Friday night.

Upon arrival the fire department was met by the resident who stated the fire was in the wall of the home at the rear of the house.

He also stated he believed the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.

Fire crews say there was minimal damage to the home.

There was slight smoke odor in the home.

