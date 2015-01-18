Cape Girardeau fire crews battle early morning business fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called for the report of smoke coming from a business at 79 S. Plaza Way on Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived shortly before 4 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire.

According to Cape Fire Department, the fire in the business on Plaza Way started in the bathroom and then spread from there. The business wasn't open yet, but was going to be a hair salon.

Smoke made it's way into the adjoining business, American Family Insurance, next door and had some smoke damage.

Windows were busted out at the hair salon business and the American Family Insurance front door was boarded up.

At this time it is unsure if American Family Insurance will be open on Monday.

The hair salon opening is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the building is owned by Mike Jessup.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.