Business leaders' wish list for Rauner notes revenue needs

By DAVID MERCERAssociated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois' business community has a long wish list now that Republican venture capitalist Bruce Rauner is governor.

Among those are cuts in workers' compensation costs and better workforce training.

But possibly the most surprising is an acknowledgment by many business leaders that new tax revenue may have to be a factor in solving the state's fiscal problems.

Dennis Larson is executive vice president of the Central Illinois Builders, a construction industry trade group. He doesn't want higher taxes but says spending cuts alone won't fix Illinois' $2 billion budget deficit.

Gregory Baise is president of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. He wants Rauner to set a direction and have a plan, saying that Democrat Pat Quinn's objectives weren't clear enough.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.