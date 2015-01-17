Robbery leads to arrest, search

A sheriff's office says a robbery left one person in custody and a search for another.

According to the McCracen Co. Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to 139 Valley Street in Paducah for the report of a robbery just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival and after speaking with the victim, two subjects of interest were quickly developed. Deputies saturated the immediate area in an attempt to find the two suspects that were allegedly on foot.

Deputy Trent Hardin saw two people walking in the Bullard Street area as he was traveling down Louisiana Street that closely resembled the description of the two alleged suspects that was given by the victim.

After noticing the Sheriff cruiser, both subjects began running toward the Cook Street area. Deputy Hardin was able to locate one of the subjects hiding behind a small out building between Cook and Bullard Streets and was detained. The other subject was not located but was seen fleeing the area between houses.

The victim of the Robbery positively identified the detainee as one of the suspects and he was placed under arrest.

Dustin B. Edging of Calvert City, faces charges of:

Robbery 1st ( Class B Felony )

Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place ( Violation )

The investigation along with the search for the other suspect is ongoing with further charges possible.

Deputy Trent Hardin is the lead investigator in this case.

