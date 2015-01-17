SE Missouri rallies to beat Tennessee Tech 65-61

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Jarekious Bradley scored eight of his 18 points in the final 4:00, and blocked a shot with 1.8 left to help Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee Tech 65-61 on Saturday night.

Bradley scored six straight points to give the Redhawks a 63-60 lead with 2:35 remaining. Tennessee Tech's Dwan Caldwell split a pair of free throws to pull the Golden Eagles within 63-61 with 1:27 remaining.

The Redhawks' Antonius Cleveland grabbed a defensive rebound and had a chance to put it away on a 2-on-1 break, but dribbled off his leg and turned it over to give the Golden Eagles another opportunity with 6 seconds to go.

But Bradley blocked Josiah Moore's potential game-winning trey with 1.8 seconds left, and then drained two free throws to ice it for Southeast Missouri (9-10, 3-3 Ohio Valley).

Tennessee Tech (9-10, 1-5) missed its last ten shots from the floor.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.