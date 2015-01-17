Crews battle house fire in Essex, MO

Crews were called to a house fire Saturday afternoon in Essex, Missouri.

That is according to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore,

Essex Fire Department crews were still on the scene at 4:30 p.m. putting out hot spots.

Dexter fire crews helped with mutual aid.

There were no any injuries.

The Essex assistant fire chief says one house was destroyed. The fire spread and damaged two other homes.

