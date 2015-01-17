KSP Post 1 gets 12 new troopers

Kentucky State Police is welcoming 12 new troopers to Post 1.

The KSP Academy presented diplomas to 69 new troopers at ceremonies on Saturday in Frankfort.

There are now 910 troopers serving the Commonwealth.

Post 1 welcomes Trooper Paul Berhow, Unit 1129, of Murray; Trooper Logan Burks, Unit 866, of Murray; Trooper Cody Cecil, Unit 640, of Owensboro; Trooper Eric Chrisman, Unit 1044, of Lawrenceburg; Trooper Ryan Eaton, Unit 616, of Bowling Green; Trooper Johnson Gordon, Unit 513, of Salem; Trooper Paul Hale, Unit 251, of Paducah; Trooper Adam Jones, Unit 324, of Hickory; Trooper Joseph Ponder, Unit 954, of Rineyville; Trooper William Propes, Unit 493, of West Paducah; Trooper Derral Redwine, Unit 520, of Fort Knox, and Trooper Eric West, Unit 1187, of Paducah.

The new troopers are part of the agency's 92nd cadet class.

