Mall shooting - Silver Alert for missing MO man

Bryan McCormick says after a warmer afternoon, tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance of rain.

Police in central Florida say they responded to a shooting at a mall in central Florida.

Barack Obama will stand before a Republican-led Congress for the first time to deliver his State of the Union address.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man.

A Missouri prosecutor says a man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a tattoo artist's death.

Sadly, a Phoenix woman has died after giving birth to quadruplets.

Police say unless they surrender, the "outcome is not going to be good" for two teenage sweethearts who have blazed a trail of crime across the South.

The newly appointed director of the state Agriculture Department says the Illinois State Fairgrounds needs repairs and a long-term strategy to attract users year-round.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a woman received her second DUI within 1 week after a crash in West Paducah, Kentucky.

Some St. Louis Cardinals players will be in Cape Girardeau tonight to sign autographs.

