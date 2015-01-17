Investigation underway after Wayne Co. MO headstones moved

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, the sheriff's office is investigating some headstones that were moved in a cemetery.

Sheriff Finch says it happened in the Antioch ?Cemetery that resides in Wayne County.

At this point it is unsure how the headstones were moved.

The cemetery is located on an area of private land.

Sheriff Finch says the cemetery is owned by the state.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.