SO: Woman receives 2nd DUI within 1 week after crash

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a woman received her second DUI within 1 week after a crash in West Paducah, Kentucky.

It happened Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of 250 Sunrise Dr. in West Paducah.

Deputies found Donna M. Haines, 53, of West Paducah who was being evaluated by fire and EMS personnel for possible injuries.

Officers learned that Haines had just left her home on Sunrise Dr. in a recently rented car.

As she was traveling toward Bethel Church Rd. she struck an unoccupied vehicle parked alongside Sunrise Dr.

Haines's vehicle overturned and came to rest in a nearby resident's yard.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The sheriff's office reports Haines was under the influence of prescription medications at the time of the collision.

Haines was charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol-drugs 2nd degree and two counts of criminal mischief.

The sheriff's office says Haines was out on bond for her involvement in a separate collision that occurred on Jan. 12 on U.S. Highway 60, where she was arrested for DUI.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.