Man pleads guilty to charges in connection to tattoo artist's death

Two more men have been arrested in the death of a Cape Girardeau tattoo artist.

A prosecutor says a man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a tattoo artist's death.

Brent Bouren pleaded guilty on Friday.

That's according to St. Francis County Prosecutor Jarrod Mahurin.

The case was at the St. Francis County Courthouse at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Bouren pleaded guilty to charges of second degree assault and felonious restraint.

Mahurin says that after all the facts came in it appeared Bouren wasn't present for the murder itself, although he did have information about the what happened.

St. Francois County authorities say Sam Francis was identified in July 2013 through dental records by a forensic pathologist. His remains were found in a septic tank off of Hwy. K.

Bouren was given time concurrent with his federal sentence as part of his cooperation with the investigation.

According to federal court documents, Bouren pleaded guilty in March of 2014 to drug charges in where he was sentenced to jail for four years.

