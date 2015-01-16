Softball teams gather in Du Quoin to raise money for Special Olympics

Twenty-eight softball teams were in Du Quoin, Illinois on Friday, January 16 for an annual indoor tournament, all in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The tournament started on Friday at the Southern Illinois Center.

It has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars in the last five years for Special Olympics Illinois.

Teams from across southern and central Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky will battle it out on the field through Sunday. Each team plays at least three games in this double-elimination tournament.

Fans are encouraged to come out and cheer for all teams throughout the weekend.

