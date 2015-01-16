Murphysboro man accused of domestic battery

The Murphysboro Police Department responded to a call about a fight in progress on North Street around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 15.

According to police, there were several people in the home.

They say one man in the home was found unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say a woman in the home was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

After further investigation, police say the suspect was identified as David L. A. Wayman, 26, of Murphysboro. He was found at a nearby home and was arrested.

Wayman was charged with two counts of domestic battery and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

