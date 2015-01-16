Attorneys in 8 KY counties will be able to file cases electronically

The AOC is training attorneys throughout Kentucky on how to use eFiling.

Attorneys with cases in eight Western Kentucky counties will soon be able to file court cases electronically.The Administrative Office of the Courts launches eFiling on Wednesday, Jan. 21, in Christian, Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union and Webster counties.





Attorneys must complete training through the AOC to use the program.





