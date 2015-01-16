Dexter 5th graders participate in interactive history lesson

History came to life in the halls of a Dexter, Missouri elementary school.

For the fourth year in a row, Nicole Guethle's fifth grade students at Central Elementary School put on their own historic wax museum.

Each child picked an explore, did the research, donned the costume and then come to school ready to teach others.

When kids pushed a button on the explorer's hand, they got a minute-long lesson that person's life of discovery.

"We just wanted to teach other people about explorers, so we made it fun for us and the other kids," fifth grader Grace Hanner said.

"I learned a lot about Francisco Pizarro, and so if I have a test on Francisco Pizarro, I just ace it every single time so," said Gabe McGhee, fifth grader.

"It was really fun because I got to, like, dress up as her and feel how it is to be an Indian, and I got to tell people about myself and her," fifth grader Natalie Sells said.

Over the past two days, 240 Dexter students enjoyed the living history lessons.

