Jury finds Carbondale man guilty of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct

A Carbondale, Illinois man was found guilty on Wednesday, January 14 after a jury trial.

Tony A. Johnson was found guilty of aggravated battery to a Carbondale police officer and disorderly conduct for threatening to shoot a Carbondale business owner with a gun.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, the evidence showed that Johnson, 32, threatened to shoot a co-owner of Curbside on Feb. 28, 2014 after a fight broke out in the business.

Carbondale police responded to Curbside and Johnson was arrested.

Carr said an officer took Johnson to the police department for routine processing and as the officer tried to get Johnson out of the car, Johnson became aggressive with the officer and a struggle ensued.

The officer was able to get Johnson on the ground, but Johnson kicked the officer in the head before other officers could help.

According to Carr, the aggravated battery was caught on video surveillance at the police department.

Sentencing had been set for March 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Aggravated battery of a police officer is a class 2 felony, punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Disorderly conduct is a class c misdemeanor, punishable by one month in jail.

Johnson remains in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorneys Penny J. Pierson and Rebecca Blomer were responsible for the prosecution of this case.

