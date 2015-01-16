New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Dept. cancels Silver Alert for 72-year-old man

Vehicle Photo Indicated above might not be the exact representation of the vehicle

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department cancels a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man, after he was found in Chicago.

According to deputies, Cleveland Treadwell came to the sheriff's office to report a noise complaint on Jan. 15.

On the morning of Jan. 16, Treadwell's family called the sheriff's department and said they had not heard from him since the previous day. Deputies also learned that Treadwell suffers from dementia and has the onset of Alzheimers.

Treadwell was wearing a blue shirt and brown jacket. He was driving a white Pontiac with Missouri registration CK4-A0Z.

He was last seen driving a white 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix, Missouri license CK4-A0A. Treadwell has family in Champaign and Chicago, Illinois area.

