Paducah man injured in Marshall County crash

A Paducah, Kentucky man was injured in a crash in Marshall County on Friday morning, January 16.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Canavan, 25, was going north on Industrial Parkway when his vehicle left the right side of the road.

The vehicle hit a couple of mailboxes and a concrete culvert. It then flipped several times before coming to a rest, right side up.

Deputies say the driver was treated at the scene and then airlifted to an area hospital.

They say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.