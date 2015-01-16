Shots fired in Cape Girardeau - Crews respond to fires

Police says shot were fired around this area in Cape Girardeau (Source: Christy Millweard, KFVS)

Afternoon Update

Laura Wibbenmeyer says warmer temperatures will come our way this weekend.

Cape Girardeau police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

Drury Hotels is offering a $25,000 reward for information about a shooting death. Holly Brantley has more tonight on Heartland News.

Illinois State Police say more than 91,000 concealed-carry permits have been issued statewide in 1 year's time. We'll have a county by county breakdown.

Crews were called to fires in Fruitland and Advance on Friday morning.

Kadee Brosseau talked to teachers today about Common Core standards.

28 teams are competing in a southern Illinois indoor softball tournament with proceeds to go to Special Olympics. Allison Twaits explains.

Some St. Louis Cardinals players were in southern Illinois today - Todd Richards has more in sports.

Trending: Staff and residents at one living facility have been dealing with an ongoing problem; phone outages caused by flying squirrels.

