Police respond to shots fired call in Cape Girardeau

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau police says it happened near Good Hope and Henderson Streets.

The gunfire appears to have come from occupants in a car.

There was no injuries. One bullet did strike a home, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene.

As of Friday evening police had no one in custody regarding that incident or a shooting less than 24 hours before on Thursday in the Sprigg Street area. That sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. 

"It's a lot in a close area," said Peter Colombini a Southeast Missouri State Student who lives in the area. 

Some who live near Henderson and Good Hope say they didn't even hear the shots fired. People we spoke with feel the violence is caused by people from outside the area. 

"Really it's pretty quiet over here," said Denise Carter. 

"Our friends and neighbors are nice, kind people," said Jawanda Carter. "It's nice to live over here." 

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

