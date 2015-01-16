20 face drug charges in Franklin County

The Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (ISP/SIDTF) announced the arrests of 20 people on Friday related to illegal drug distribution and possession in Franklin County, Illinois.

Those arrested were:

· Vickie L. Cantrell, 47, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· David R. Morrison, 53, West Frankfort — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Linda C. Ross, 69, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Mark S. Eubanks, 34, Council Bluffs, IA— Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Sarah A. Eubanks, 32, Council Bluffs, IA — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Allen M. Wynn, 50, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Joey A. Cesar, 34, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Dalton K. Williams, 23, Zeigler — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Bonnie S. Fisher, 38, West Frankfort — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Tabatha M. Allen, 28, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Kevin D. Spears, 38, West Frankfort — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Flora Christine Cosby, 33, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Shane M. Wells, 35, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Tyler J. Arnett, 22, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Anthia J. Mason, 25, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Gretchen R. Livernois, 38, Benton — Delivery of a Controlled Substance

· Barry L. Stinson, 24, Benton — Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

· Lisa M. Boehl, 47, Christopher — Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Lonnie R. Clay, 37, Christopher — Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Kendra L. Key, 44, Royalton — Possession of a Controlled Substance

The investigations leading to the arrests were conducted by the ISP/SIDTF.

The Du Quoin Office of the ISP/SIDTF consists of officers from the Illinois State Police, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, the West City Police Department, the Zeigler Police Department, the Christopher Police Department, and the Sesser Police Department.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant Franklin County State's Attorney Philip Butler.

