2 wanted after disabled vet found abandoned have been found

A car described to look like this one was stolen (Source: Iron County SO)

The Iron County, Missouri Sheriff's Office says a wanted man and woman have been found.

Deputies say they Delbert "Bo" Womble and Angela M. Brown were wanted after a car was stolen and a disabled man was found near death.

On January 13, an elderly disabled veteran confined to a bed was found in his home.

According to the sheriff's office, no running water was available and the baseboard heaters were not working.

In the garage was found a stolen Ford Taurus from the Farmington area. The veteran's car, a white 2012 Toyota with handicapped plate BX 49U, was missing.

Womble and Brown were known to frequent the Iron, St. Francois and Madison County areas, and were identified as suspects of interest.

Both are 34 years old, and are husband and wife.

