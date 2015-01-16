Heartland Cooks: Girl Scout Tagalong-stuffed Do-Si-Do brownie cups

It's Girl Scout Cookie season and this week we're learning from expert cookie sellers (and eaters) how to make a deliciously chocolate-peanut butter treat.

Five-year-old Maren Tolson and fellow Girl Scout six-year-old Daisy Urban mix up a batch of Tagalong-Stuffed Do-Si-Do Brownie Cups with just a little help from Scout Leader and mom Megan Tolson.



Ingredients:

1 box Do-Si-Dos

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

12 Tagalongs

1 package prepared (uncooked) brownie batter

1/2 cup peanut butter chips

Directions:



Preheat the oven to 350°F.



Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray, line with paper liners, and spray the liners with nonstick spray.



Crush the Do-Si-Dos in a food processor, or by placing them in a Ziplock bag and smashing them with a rolling pin. Transfer the crushed cookies to a medium bowl and pour the melted butter over them. Stir until all of the cookie crumbs are moistened.



Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons of cookie crumbs into each lined muffin cup. Pack the crumbs into an even layer in the bottom of each cup. Place one Tagalong cookie on top of each crust.



Prepare the brownie batter according to the packaging.



Spoon about 2-3 tablespoons of brownie batter into each lined muffin cup. The batter should cover the Tagalong completely, and should fill each cup about 3/4 full.



Bake for 22-28 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. (Do not push the toothpick too deep, or it will hit the melted tagalong cookie and will not come out clean even though it's done baking). Cool completely on a wire rack before removing the brownies from the pan.



Place the peanut butter chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, or until melted.



Scoop the melted peanut butter into a ziplock bag and snip off one small corner of the bag. Drizzle the melted chips over each brownie cup in a zigzag motion.



Makes 12 brownie cups.



