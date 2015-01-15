Heartland mom supports idea to ban corporal punishment in MO sch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland mom supports idea to ban corporal punishment in MO schools

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) - It's a debate in Missouri that may soon have an expiration date.

Public schools are allowed to use corporal punishment as a way to discipline students.

One Heartland mother said after the experience her son had, she's in favor of legislation to ban it entirely.

This Advance mother wants to stay anonymous to protect her son's identity.

But she felt other parents need to know what could happen if an administrator takes a paddle to their student.

She did say her son suffers from ADHD and has been paddled before as a form of discipline, but said she won't consent to that again.

"Parents every day are criticized for the fact that they have left marks on their child however, my child was paddled at school and marks left on him and that's not an issue. In my opinion it is an issue," said the mother of an Advance student disciplined using corporal punishment.

This mother said her son was taken to the principal back in November for swinging his backpack and accidentally hitting another student.

She said while her husband did give consent for a principal to paddle her child, it was the superintendent who followed through.

"When I spoke to my son that day, he informed me that his bottom still hurt," she said. "So that was an indicator to me that I needed to look into it. When I asked to see his bottom he had bruises, those bruises lasted for about a week."

Missouri is one of 19 states that allows corporal punishment at public schools.

One Missouri legislator recently proposed a bill that would ban all forms of spanking or hitting a child as punishment.

This mother of two said she was shocked to see the bruises and was afraid someone would think she had harmed her son.

"I have already notified the school district and told them under no circumstances should my child be paddled again," she said.

She said each student responds differently to types of discipline and there are other avenues schools can take.

In her opinion, physical punishment should be left to parents.

"I think that the punishment should be handled at home," she added. "There are different means for a school district to notify the parents whether it's something in writing, they call them, if the parents are notified the parents should provide discipline to their child."

Advance police did investigate and found no wrong doing.

Superintendent Stan Seiler said in Missouri the law allows school districts to use corporal punishment as discipline for students.

In this case, policy was followed, but he can't elaborate further on the situation in order to protect the student's privacy.

The district's online policy says in part, corporate punishment shall be used only when, "all other alternative means of discipline have failed, and then only in reasonable form..."

For a look at the policy in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:03 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly