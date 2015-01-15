Exercise injuries common at start of new year

?

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid remains at home this week, still temporarily blind in his right eye all because of an exercising accident.While most aren't hurt that severely, trainers say exercise can cause more injuries than you may think.Scott Givens, a trainer at Healthpoint Fitness, said he's seen people slip off the treadmill or try to lift so much weight that they end up straining their body.Research from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System shows more than 70,000 exercise equipment-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms from 2007 through 2011.Givens said this time of year gyms are packed with people trying to accomplish their New Year's resolutions, the problem, though, is when people try to go too hard to quick."This time of year or anytime beginners come in and they're like I'm gung ho, I want to do this, but remember you can't run a marathon on the first day," Givens said.Givens said that's when you're more likely to get hurt."Most of the injuries occur form lack of knowledge or going to fast too soon or they don't like to listen to their body, like 'I'm a little sore today, that's okay my foots been bothering me so I keep going,'" Givens said.He said while being motivated is a great thing, you have to realize that everything takes time."There are numerous things you can do safe and you'll get to that level you want, whether you want to lift a certain weight, run a certain way, try a thing out, pay attention be safe, ask questions and set a small realistic goal so that you don't injury yourself so fast," Givens said.