2 injured in head-on crash on KY 121 North

Two people were injured after a head-on crash on KY 121 on Thursday, January 15.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, at around 8:08 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on KY 121 North at the Purchase Parkway Bridge.

He said Deana Burkeen of Mayfield, Ky. was driving south on KY 121 when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow covered bridge. The vehicle veered into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Derek Spillman of Wickliffe, Ky.

Sheriff Redmon said the two vehicles hit head-on, causing major damage to both.

Burkeen and Spillman were taken to an area hospital and Burkeen was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.