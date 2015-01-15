Metropolis residents could see increase in electric bill

City leaders are looking to raise energy rates about three cents over the next three years in Metropolis, Illinois.

They say they are hoping to get back to where they were back before a 2012 rate cut.



"The increase would help with maintenance items around the area," Corporate Counsel Rick Abell said.



If passed, the first part of the plan would raise a $100 monthly bill by about $16.

The first year, residents would see an increase of 1.8 cents per kilowatt. The second year it would be a one cent increase, and the third year, it would increase half a cent per kilowatt.

Some residents say city leaders should look into other avenues to find funding.

"The issue here is can the senior citizens afford a rate increase and the businesses that's on a sliding decrease afford an increase," resident Charles Eichorn said. "I think the city needs to look at the effects of the rate increase."

If the rate increase does pass at the next meeting on January 26, the changes will start February 1.

