Several arrested, indicted in McCracken Co. on drug charges

Top L to R: Ashley Bunton, Edward Bess, and Jackie Davis. Bottom L to R: Joshua McClain, Leslie Wilmoth, and Lori Zervas. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Several people were recently indicted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division for drug offenses in December 2014.

The sheriff's department said the indictments were the result of several investigations the department conducted toward the end of 2014.

Six people were found and arrested by the McCracken and Ballard County Sheriff's Departments.

Edward "Josh" Bess, of Paducah, Ky., was arrested after detectives say they bought doses of prescription medication from Bess on multiple occasions.

Sixty-two-year-old Bess was taken to the McCracken County Jail for two counts of trafficking controlled substance, first degree.

Lori Zervas was arrested by detectives for trafficking controlled substances, first degree; as well as trafficking methamphetamine.

During her arrest, detectives say Oxycodone doses were found in her possession,and the 52-year-old from Paducah, Ky. was also charged with possession of controlled substances.

In cooperation with a methamphetamine manufacturing investigation that the Ballard County Sheriff's Department initiated, four Ballard residents were charged with meth related offenses in McCracken County.

Josh McClain, Ashley Bunton, both 26 years old of Wickliffe, Ky.; Leslie Wilmoth, 44 of LaCenter, Ky. and Jackie Davis, 39, of Wickliffe, Ky. were all charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession of a meth precursor.

According to detectives, the charges stem from Ballard County's investigation that showed they bought and had items in McCracken County that were ultimately used to make methamphetamine.

