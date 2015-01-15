KS man facing fraud, theft charges

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Kansas man is facing theft charges.

On January 14 deputies received a call in reference a possible fraud and or forgery.

An investigation led deputies to speak with employees of Independence Bank in Lone Oak.

Employees told investigators that Ray Streetman, 37 of Topeka, Kansas had tried to pass two separate checks in the amount of $2,294.46.

It was discovered that Streetman had a long history of fraud and forgery in several different states.

The sheriff's office says Streetman had been charged by the FBI and US Marshals in previous forgery cases.

Streetman eventually admitted to “making a mistake” and having the checks made in an attempt to receive fraudulent funds to help out a friend.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as deputies believe several more checks may appear in the future. Streetman was found around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14 and was interviewed by law enforcement.

Investigators said Streetman had made previous reservations at a nearby hotel in an attempt to elude officers.

Streetman than checked in into a separate hotel in the area and parked his leased vehicle on the separate side from his room. Streetman said he had planned to leave the state on Jan. 15.

Deputies say Streetman faces forgery 1st and theft by deception under $500.

Deputies seized several items of evidence.

Streetman was held on a $5000 cash bond awaiting his hearing.

Deputies say Streetman also had several aliases he was using and several past fraud and forgery charges.

Paducah Police are also investigating a forgery case on Streetman and will have pending charges.

