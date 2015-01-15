68 laid off after Carbondale call center closes

Dozens of people are out of a job after a call center in Carbondale shut its doors for good.Earlier this week, the NBTY call center dismissed more than 60 of employees.The NBTY call center is located along Route 13 in front of the Vitamin Factory.

NBTY, which sells and distributes vitamins and food supplements, is a New York based company.

Earlier this week, 68 employees were let go.

The company released this statement regarding the reason behind the decision to close their doors.

“We made the difficult decision to close our Carbondale contact center in order to better accommodate the needs of our customers. The facility was a back-up to the New York center. These facilities were frequently impacted by severe weather at the same time. Moving the call volume to a location that is not subject to the same weather patterns as our NY facility mitigates the chance that both facilities would be closed at the same time – increasing availability to our consumers,” said Andrea Staub, Vice President of Communications.



Staub says closing up shop in Carbondale means the company can now look for a different location with better weather conditions.



Staub says the company offered “generous” severance packages to each of the employees.



The company rented the space, so it's unclear what will happen next for the property.



