Cape Girardeau police investigating after gunshot victim found on S. Sprigg

The car the victim was found in. (Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found on the 900 block of S. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 15.

According to police, there was one shooting victim, a man. He was shot once in the shoulder and it doesn't appear to be life threatening.

They say they currently don't have anyone in custody, but they have recovered a pistol.

The gun was found in the car with the victim. They don't know if that's the gun used in the shooting.

Police say at 3:30 p.m. they received a call of five to six shots fired.

The shooting took place at the 900 block of S. Ellis and the victim was found in a car in the 900 block of S. Sprigg.

Techs are on the scene at S. Ellis.

Police say the car does not belong to the victim.

They say, while this is a busy neighborhood, it doesn't appear anyone else was hurt in the shooting.

"We think it was pretty well confined to one residence," Officer Darin Hickey said, "but still trying to canvass the area to make sure there wasn't an errant bullet somewhere. Making sure that everybody's ok in the neighborhood, but it appears it was in just one particular area."

