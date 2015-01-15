Graves Co. parents of pre-school children must call for registration

Parents of Graves County children who wish to enroll their child for pre-school for the 2015-16 school year must schedule an appointment to register their children.

According to Graves County schools, the meeting will determine whether the child is income eligible.

All children who register will be scheduled for screening to determine if there are any possible delays in development.

To schedule an appointment, or to learn more, you can call 270-328-4905 or 270-674-4905.

