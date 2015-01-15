Snow causes crashes - Poplar Bluff police chase - 20 year flu sh - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snow causes crashes - Poplar Bluff police chase - 20 year flu shot?

There were a number of crashes due to snow in the Heartland today (Source: McCracken Co. SO) There were a number of crashes due to snow in the Heartland today (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
Cop cars were stuck in the mud during a chase in Poplar Bluff (Source: Crystal Britt, KFVS) Cop cars were stuck in the mud during a chase in Poplar Bluff (Source: Crystal Britt, KFVS)

Afternoon Update

Snow and ice caused a number of crashes and school closings in Heartland today.

Grant Dade says expect it to be clear and cold tonight.

Police are searching for one suspect and have another person in custody after a truck was stolen and crashed during a police chase in Poplar Bluff.

A jury trial has been postponed for a 30-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing two southern Illinois bank employees.

St. Louis police are investigating six homicides after a violent few hours in the city.

A flu shot that lasts for at least 20 years? Scientists are working on a shot that could protect you from the flu for a lifetime. It's not proven to work yet, but it'll go into trials this year. Kadee Brosseau explains tonight at 5.

Is sugar as addictive as cocaine or morphine? Holly Brantley has more at 6.

City leaders in Metropolis are meeting today to discuss a potential increase in electric rates. Rae Daniel explains.

Gilster-Mary Lee of Chester, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Market Pantry Honey Oat Mixers Ready to Eat cereal.

Good news Cards fans! Pitcher Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $22 million, three-year contract. Todd Richards has the details in sports.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

