Lynn and Cardinals agree to $22 million, 3-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Pitcher Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $22 million, three-year contract.

Lynn gets $7 million this year and $7.5 million in each of the following two seasons.

He can make $500,000 in performance bonuses based on starts in 2016 and $1 million in 2017: $125,000 each for 25, 27, 29 and 31 in 2016 and $250,000 for each of those levels the following year.

Lynn made $535,000 last season, when he was 15-10 with a 2.74 ERA in 33 starts.

The agreement was reached Thursday, two days after Lynn filed for arbitration.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.