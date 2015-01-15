1 arrested, 1 possibly on the run after police chase with stolen truck in Poplar Bluff

Two squad cars got stuck in mud in neighborhood (Source: Crystal Britt, KFVS).

Police have one person in custody after a truck was stolen and crashed during a police chase in Poplar Bluff.





Police say they have reason to believe there may be another suspect on the run.?

It happened around noon on Thursday, Jan. 15 off of PP Highway not far from Tio's Mexican restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Poplar Bluff police say two people stole a truck owned by an electrical contractor, led police on a chase and crashed it.

Two squad cars got stuck in the mud in the neighborhood. They were chasing the truck.

Police say the stolen truck has been recovered.

One person was arrested.

Police say the male driver was wearing a fur coat.

Police are searching by foot, K9 and are also using a drone to search for the second suspect.

