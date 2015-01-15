2 charged after meth lab found in West Frankfort motel

A man and woman are both facing meth-related charges after a meth lab was found in a motel according to the West Frankfort police.

Chief Shawn Talluto says on January 14, the West Frankfort Police Department responded to the Gray Plaza Motel at 1010 West Main Street.

A search of the room found an active methamphetamine lab, a number of drug paraphernalia items along with methamphetamine, according to police.

Police say a 2-year-old child was also found in the room in an area near the methamphetamine lab.

Ariel D. Booten, 22, and Timothy L. Carr, 26, were taken into custody.

The child was taken into protective custody.

The Illinois State Police Meth-Response team was dispatched to the scene and took possession of the lab.

The West Frankfort Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Booten and Carr have both been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors.

Police say additional charges are pending.

