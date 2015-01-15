Weather blamed for crashes in western KY

Snow and ice are being blamed for a number of crashes in western Kentucky on Thursday.

A man was taken to a hospital after a crash in western Kentucky on Thursday morning according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.Around 9:15 a.m. the sheriff's office, the Concord Fire Department, and Mercy Regional Ambulance were dispatched to an wreck on Blandville Road/US 62 just west of where the four lanes end.A woman from West Paducah was driving a pickup westbound on US 62 and collided with a pickup driven by a man from Arlington, Kentucky, who was traveling east.A passenger in the man's truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Baptist ER by Mercy regional ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.US 62 was closed for around 30 minutes.Icy road conditions was the primary contributing factor in this collision according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly before 10:15, deputies were dispatched to 2040 Clarkline road for a single vehicle injury crash.

The investigation showed that a Paducah man was traveling east bound on Clarkline road.

At the base of a hill the man lost control of the vehicle on the snow and slush. His vehicle left the road on the left shoulder and struck a tree with the passenger side of the car.

A 1-year-old was in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car.

The man and baby were transported to Lourdes Hospital by mercy Regional Ambulance for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Also on scene was the Hendron Fire Department and the Reidland Fire Department.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says a Tennessee woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 17 mm of the North Bound Lane of Pennyrile Parkway after the single vehicle accident with injuries.

Deputies report that the driver, 33-year-old Amanda Fitzgerald of Lebanon Tenn., lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree line.

Road conditions were a contributing factor of the crash.

Fitzgerald was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with lower limb injuries after having to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Christian County Rescue Squad and Hopkinsville Fire Department.

An 8-month-old baby was also in vehicle, but was in a restraint and not injured. The sheriff's office says it appears that Fitzgerald was also wearing a seat belt.

Traffic was down to one lane for approximately an hour and a half, until the woman and the vehicle could be removed.

The sheriff's office continues to respond to crashes and vehicles off the roadways due to the slick road conditions.

They urge everyone to slow down and use caution when traveling and to buckle up.

Also, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says that they've worked around 35 non-injury weather-related crashes, and two injury crashes on Thursday.

