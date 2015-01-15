Weather blamed for crashes in western KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Weather blamed for crashes in western KY

(Source: McCracken Co. SO) (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Snow and ice are being blamed for a number of crashes in western Kentucky on Thursday.

A man was taken to a hospital after a crash in western Kentucky on Thursday morning according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:15 a.m. the sheriff's office, the Concord Fire Department, and Mercy Regional Ambulance were dispatched to an wreck on Blandville Road/US 62 just west of where the four lanes end.

A woman from West Paducah was driving a pickup westbound on US 62 and collided with a pickup driven by a man from Arlington, Kentucky, who was traveling east.

A passenger in the man's truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Baptist ER by Mercy regional ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

US 62 was closed for around 30 minutes.

Icy road conditions was the primary contributing factor in this collision according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly before 10:15, deputies were dispatched to 2040 Clarkline road for a single vehicle injury crash.

The investigation showed that a Paducah man was traveling east bound on Clarkline road.

At the base of a hill the man lost control of the vehicle on the snow and slush. His vehicle left the road on the left shoulder and struck a tree with the passenger side of the car. 

A 1-year-old was in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car. 

The man and baby were transported to Lourdes Hospital by mercy Regional Ambulance for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Also on scene was the Hendron Fire Department and the Reidland Fire Department.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says a Tennessee woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 17 mm of the North Bound Lane of Pennyrile Parkway after the single vehicle accident with injuries.

Deputies report that the driver, 33-year-old Amanda Fitzgerald of Lebanon Tenn., lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree line.

Road conditions were a contributing factor of the crash.

Fitzgerald was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with lower limb injuries after having to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Christian County Rescue Squad and Hopkinsville Fire Department.

An 8-month-old baby was also in vehicle, but was in a restraint and not injured. The sheriff's office says it appears that Fitzgerald was also wearing a seat belt.

Traffic was down to one lane for approximately an hour and a half, until the woman and the vehicle could be removed.

The sheriff's office continues to respond to crashes and vehicles off the roadways due to the slick road conditions.

They urge everyone to slow down and use caution when traveling and to buckle up.

Also, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says that they've worked around 35 non-injury weather-related crashes, and two injury crashes on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:03 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly