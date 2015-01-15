Woman injured in weather related crash in KY

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says a Tennessee woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 17 mm of the North Bound Lane of Pennyrile Parkway after the single vehicle accident with injuries.

Deputies report that the driver, 33-year-old Amanda Fitzgerald of Lebanon Tenn., lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree line.

Road conditions were a contributing factor of the crash.

Fitzgerald was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with lower limb injuries after having to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Christian County Rescue Squad and Hopkinsville Fire Department.

An 8-month-old infant was also in vehicle, but was in a restraint and not injured. The sheriff's office says it appears that Fitzgerald was also wearing a seat belt.

Traffic was down to one lane for approximately an hour and a half, until the woman and the vehicle could be removed.

The sheriff's office continues to respond to crashes and vehicles off the roadways due to the slick road conditions.

They urge everyone to slow down and use caution when traveling and to buckle up.

