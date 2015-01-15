Gilster-Mary Lee issues cereal recall

Gilster-Mary Lee of Chester, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Market Pantry Honey & Oat Mixers Ready to Eat cereal.

The FDA says the recall is because it may contain undeclared almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The only lot involved is Market Pantry Honey and Oat Mixers Ready to Eat Cereal, packaged in 18-oz. cartons which have a Best By date of SEP 30 15 P4 (UPC# 85239-90824). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

The product is sold exclusively at Target Stores and was distributed nationwide

Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving a customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this cereal.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 3283 or 3035, 573-547-1083 ext. 4135 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.

