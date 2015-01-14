Security updates installed at Marion VA Medical Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Security updates installed at Marion VA Medical Center

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
Connect
MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion VA Medical Center is enhancing in more ways than one when it comes to security; making sure its patients, employees, and visitors will be safe at all times.

The center recently updated its "interactive use of force" simulator, giving officers real life scenarios of anything they may experience while on patrol.

More than 400 different threat levels are in the system, also including sound effects, to make scenarios look and sound real.

"By having all that in combination, you get a lot of the increased heart rate, the blood pressure, you get a lot of the anxiety and stress that would happen in a normal situation," VA Police Chief, Jason Anderson said. 

"They can experience it here and continue to function, so when they're actually put in a real world situation, then they're automatically already going to be adjusted to it," Anderson said. 

Each year, all VA officers are required to have a minimum of twelve hours of training with the simulator.

The center has also recently updated its locked doors, which are controlled by electronic and magnetic means, and also will have an advanced online security system that will be coming later this quarter.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:03 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly