AMBER Alert cancelled for 1-month-old boy taken from Hartville, MO

The Wright County Sheriff's Department in Missouri has cancelled a statewide AMBER Alert for a child abduction out of Hartville, Mo.

They say the child has been found and the subjects are in custody.

The sheriff's department said it happened on Highway E around 11 a.m. on Jan. 14.

A one-month-old boy, Takoda Ryder Will Ray Wolfe, was abducted.

The suspect was Terracotta Warren and she was believed to be driving a black 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with the Missouri license WJ7D9C.

A second suspect, William R. Wolfe, Jr., was described as a 48-year-old white man. He has hazel eyes.

