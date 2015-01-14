Jan. 15 marks second open enrollment deadline for 2015

This Thursday marks the second Open Enrollment deadline for the 2015 Health Insurance Marketplace. For coverage starting on Feb. 1, people need sign-up now, ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline.Nearly 200,000 Missourians have access to health coverage for 2015 through the Health Insurance Marketplace.February 15 is the deadline and the end of Open Enrollment.If you don't enroll by February 15, then you may have to wait until next year to sign up for affordable coverage.The number of screens people need to click through have been reduced from 76 to 16. You can also apply on your smartphone.

Nationally, eight out of 10 people can find coverage for $100 or less a month with tax credits through the Marketplace.

Online: Information is available at HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov.By Phone: Marketplace call center representatives are available to help all day, every day at 1-800-318-2596. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325. Assistance is available in 150 languages. The call is free.In person: Consumers can find local help at by visiting: Localhelp.healthcare.gov

