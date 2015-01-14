Sikeston community discusses school improvements despite failed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston community discusses school improvements despite failed bond issue

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

In spring 2014, Sikeston voters shot down a $32 million bond issue.

Now, school and community leaders are trying to figure out how to make more room for kids, including building four new school buildings.

Administrators say at some buildings kids really need more space and more safety, but figuring out how to buy it without money from taxpayers is where it gets tough.

There are no set plans yet, but earlier this week, the Citizens Advisory Committee met to talk about how to get the new buildings.

Committee Member Pete Burns said one idea is to break the projects up into different bond issues so the price tag is a little easier for voters to swallow.

"We are going to have to do something. We still have two elementary schools that were built in the mid 1950s. Those schools have outlived their usefulness a long time ago. So the problem is still there and I think we will have to come up with solutions to attack that problem," Burns said.

Burns said the committee focuses on strengthening communication between the school and the community, so citizens know what's going on in the district.

He said it's about people coming together to coming together to do what's best for kids.

The superintendent said the district still has several ongoing grants in place that help students learn the best they can. Those of course are not affected by the bond issue.

