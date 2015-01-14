Kids released, Sikeston school no longer on lockdown

An elementary school in Sikeston, Missouri was on lockdown for about 45 minutes on Wednesday, January 14.

According to the Sikeston superintendent, at around 3:26 p.m. Sikeston DPS had an "issue" in the area. This lead to a lockdown at Matthews Elementary.

Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden said police had a foot pursuit in the area. He said the school was on lockdown as a precaution.

Captain James McMillen said police went to the Pine Street Apartments to do a warrant check. He said the man they were checking on ran out of the back door.

McMillen said police haven't caught him, but there is a warrant for his arrest.

The school is no longer on lockdown; parents are picking up kids and buses are taking kids home.

