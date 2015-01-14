Wedding band found at Mt. Vernon Walmart turned in to police

If you're a lady and you lost a wedding band at Walmart in the last several months, the Mount Vernon Police Department may have it.

Police say a lady's wedding band was found at the Walmart in Mt. Vernon and turned in to them.

If you think it may be yours, you can call the police department at 618-242-2131 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

