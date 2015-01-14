Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery investigation on Jan. 14.

Police say around 8 a.m. they responded to a business in the 600 block of South University Avenue in reference to an armed robbery complaint.

They say a suspect armed with a handgun demanded money from the business owner and then ran away, going westbound.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds. He appeared to be in his mid-20s.

Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS(2677).

