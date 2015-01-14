HUB rec center opening delayed in Marion

The HUB recreation center opening in Marion, Illinois is being delayed by a few weeks.

The opening has been pushed back to Feb. 2. It was supposed to partially open on Jan. 19.

A representative with the recreation center said it is due to unexpected construction delays.

Those affected by the delay because of parties, lessons, or classes will be contacted by the facility, according to a news release.

The gym, fitness center, childcare, snack bar, teen center, and locker rooms will be open to members and guests on Feb. 2.

The project was originally announced in June of 2013.

