Paducah police investigating vehicle break-ins, hunting gear stolen

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating break-ins of several vehicles in the area of Holt Road and Blandville Road.

A victim on Birkdale Bend told police someone broke into his pickup truck and took clothing, his wallet and hunting gear, including a Browning 12-gauge shotgun and duck and goose calls.

Two victims in in Eagle Cove and Preston Cove also reported someone had broken into their vehicles and taken some items.

Anyone with information about these or other vehicle break-ins is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.